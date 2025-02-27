Himachal gets Stage-I clearance for 3 heliports

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh government has received Stage-I clearance from the Union government for the construction of three heliports in Chamba and Kullu districts.

These include heliports in Holi and Pangi as well as a heliport near the Green Tax Barrier in Manali of Kullu district.

Confirming this an official spokesman said the Himachal Pradesh government is actively working to accelerate the construction of heliports across the state.

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has already directed that all necessary formalities, especially forest clearances, are completed promptly.

The spokesperson stated that the Chief Minister has prioritized the development of heliports to enhance air connectivity for tourists visiting the state. The improvement of tourism infrastructure will create employment and self-employment opportunities for local residents.

He said that the state government is prioritizing heliport projects to boost tourism and improve connectivity in remote areas. This initiative will not only enhance transportation facilities but also contribute to the growth of tourism and the local economy.

Under the Chief Minister’s directive, “earnest efforts are made to strengthen air connectivity by constructing 16 heliports across all district headquarters and tribal areas”.

The expansion of Kangra Airport is progressing rapidly, and efforts are being made to extend Bhuntar Airport as well.