Himachal enhances income criterion for compassionate jobs

Shimla: Addressing a long-pending demand of families anxiously waiting for relief, the Himachal Pradesh Cabinet has finally taken a compassionate step forward by approving amendments to the existing Compassionate Employment Policy.

This decision brings hope to those who have been enduring uncertainty, offering them a chance for employment.

As per the revised policy, the annual income eligibility criterion per family has been enhanced from Rs 2.50 lakh to Rs 3 lakh.

Priority for compassionate appointments will now be given to widows and parentless applicants below 45 years of age, as well as to the dependents of government officials who died while performing their duties.

Additionally, in cases where vacancies under the existing 5 per cent quota for such appointments are unavailable, the Cabinet has permitted a one-time relaxation of this quota to ensure eligible applicants are accommodated.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presided over the cabinet on the third day consecutively.

Another Cabinet meeting is also slated for Thursday.

In another decision, the Cabinet also decided to increase the number of B.Sc Nursing seats at Sister Nivedita Government Nursing College, Shimla, range from 60 to 100. It approved the establishment of a new B.Sc Nursing College with an annual intake of 60 seats at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Kangra at Tanda, along with the creation and filling up of 27 posts of various categories, which was also sanctioned.

Another landmark decision of the cabinet was allowing women workers in shops and commercial establishments to work in the night shift from 7.00 pm to 7.00 am to provide them a place of gender equality.

It was also decided to grant maternity benefits to every woman employee working in such establishments as prescribed under the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961.