Himachal: Dhankhar inaugurates 500th ‘Ek Se Sreshtha’ education centre

HAMIRPUR: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, during a visit to Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur on Saturday, inaugurated the 500th Ek Se Sreshtha education centre and exhorted youngsters to become instruments of change to take India to the top by 2047.



“Development has taken place in the country at a rocket speed under the present government and now the onus to bring India to the top is on the youth, especially the women, who have been empowered through various schemes and initiatives,” he said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid a strong foundation in ‘Amrit Kaal’ and I have full confidence in our youth. Their energy is unprecedented and (they) will make the dream of India becoming one of the strongest countries by 2047 come true,” he said.

India has left the UK, France and other European countries behind in modern technology and it will become the third biggest power in five to six years, pushing Japan and Germany behind, V-P Dhankhar claimed.