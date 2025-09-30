Himachal DGP seeks support of students

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh DGP Ashok Tewari on Monday urged the students to join the fight against the state’s growing drug menace.

Tewari gave a clarion call on the issue and appealed to the youth to see themselves as “policemen without uniform” and support law enforcement in curbing drug abuse and trafficking. The police alone cannot eradicate the drug menace that is gripping the youth. We need public support—especially from students and most vulnerable young people—to come forward and share information about any suspicious or illegal activity without delay,” he said, assuring that the identity of informants would be kept confidential.

Tewari was speaking at a special programme titled “Before You Fall, Stand Tall” organised by APG University, Shimla, understanding the consequences of drug abuse and how to stay strong, aimed to make students aware of the serious effects of the drugs on their lives and also the families.