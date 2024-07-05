Himachal CM's threats of not doing work of BJP candidates if elected 'dictatorial': Anurag Thakur

Hamirpur (HP): BJP MP Anurag Thakur said on Friday that Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's threats of not doing the work of opposition leaders if they get elected in the forthcoming assembly bypolls shows his "dictatorial attitude".



Thakur also alleged that it is also a proof of the chief minister having no love and faith in the democratic setup.

The former Union minister, who addressed a series of meetings to seek vote for BJP candidate from Hamirpur assembly constituency, Ashish Sharma, said, "The CM is threatening the MLAs and is saying that if any opposition person is elected as an MLA, he will not be able to get the people's work done as the government will be of the Congress party and he will be the chief minister."

"Such threats of Sukhu show that he is highly dictatorial and has no love and faith in the democratic setup," said Thakur.

He warned Sukhu not to say such things as the BJP knows how the work is to be done from the "dictators".

In his speeches, Sukhu had said as Independent MLAs, the three BJP candidates had claimed that their work were not being done and asked them how they will they get their work done now with the Congress ruling the state.

Thakur said he came from New Delhi directly to campaign for the party candidate soon after the Lok Sabha session got over. The BJP is known for development whereas the Congress has always tried to obstruct development work, he added.

The three assembly seats of Dehra, Hamirpur and Nalagarh fell vacant after the three Independent MLAs who voted in favour of the BJP in the Rajya Sabha elections held in February resigned from the House and joined the BJP.

All the three Independents have been fielded by the BJP from their respective assembly seats. While Sharma is contesting from Hamirpur and Hoshiyar Singh from Dehra, K L Thakur has been fielded from Nalagarh.

Referring to the recent speech of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in the Parliament, Thakur said, "By hitting Hinduism and Sanatana dharma, the Congress party and the INDIA alliance is trying to woo the minority community in view of the upcoming elections in some Indian states. But their evil desires will not click and they will fall flat on the ground."

Thakur said by targeting the Sanatnis, neither Gandhi nor his INDIA bloc friends will be able to topple the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. They should understand that the NDA will not only complete its five-year term but will be in the saddle till 2047 when India celebrates 100 years of Independence, added.

Interacting with media persons, Thakur targeted the chief minister for raising unwanted issues to win the three seats where polling will be held on July 10. The BJP leader said the Congress-led government had taken a loan of Rs 25,000 crore and the total loan till now has piled up to Rs 95,000 crore.

Himachal has the highest loan on it among all the hill states, he said.