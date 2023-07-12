Himachal CM visits flood-hit areas of Kullu district, undertakes aerial survey

SHIMLA: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu conducted an aerial survey of the flood devastated districts of Kullu, Mandi, and Lahaul-Spiti on Tuesday. He said this is the gravest situation Himachal Pradesh is facing and his priority remains providing help to each person in the hour of crisis.



Sukhu said all tourists stranded at different locations in the state including high altitude valley of Chandratal in cold deserts of Spiti will be safely rescued and evacuated.

There are 300 tourists stranded at Chandratal for the past three days.The ground parties have already reached them and taken to safe places.

“We are organizing evacuation by helicopters. Those ailing, elders ,women and children will be evacuated first. They have already been provided food, shelter and medicines. All are safe”, he said.

Later, officiating Director General of Police Satwant Atwal said seven persons have been evacuated, including a child.

“The first attempt by the pilots did not succeed due to bad weather. The chopper had to return. Next, the helicopter was sent again and they managed to airlift the persons”, she said.

Beside this, there are 400 to 450 persons stranded in Kasol, Manikaran, Kugla, Posh and nearby home-stays of Parwati and Kasol valleys.

“My teams have reached them. We have also spoken to their families back home ensuring their safety. Around 200 family members were provided information about the well being of these persons. They also include some foreigners”, said DGP.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, who was touring flood and rain-affected areas of Mandi, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi says Himachal Pradesh is his second home.

“Let him declare the situation in the state as national calamity and rush help without delays.”

Chief Minister visited various affected areas, including Bhuntar, Sainj, Kasol, Kheerganga and Kullu district.

He also interacted with the people who have suffered losses due to floods and expressed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. He assured that every possible assistance would be provided by the state government and immediately announced a relief of rupees one crore for the area.

Sukhu assured that six helicopters had been deployed to carry out rescue operations and evacuate the stranded tourists and local residents.

As the flash floods had severely disrupted the communication network in the affected areas two satellite phones have been provided to the local police personnel at Sainj for communicating during an emergency.