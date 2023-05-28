Himachal CM urges Centre to return funds deposited for NPS

shimla: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu asked the Centre for issuing directions to Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) to return the amount of Rs 9,242.60 crore deposited under the New Pension Scheme (NPS) by the state government.



He urged not to reduce the previous year’s deposit of Rs 1,779 crore under NPS than the borrowing ceiling of the current financial year i.e. 2023-24 and also to review the decision taken on March 27, 2023.

Participating in the 8th Governing Council meeting of NITI AAYOG in New Delhi, he also urged for removing the limit of receiving external aid for the next three years in the state and sought the intervention of the central government for speedy approval of proposals submitted to the department of economic affairs. He urged for 100 per cent central funding for the strategic Bhanupali-Bilaspur-Leh railway line and considering the land acquisition cost as state’s contribution. He requested for including ropeway projects under ‘Pradhan Mantri Grameen Sadak Yojna’ besides demanding special financial assistance for completing construction of medical colleges.

He also requested for providing the option of CAPEX model (Capital expenditure) along with OPEX model (Operational expenditure) under the financial assistance provided by the Government of India for purchasing e-buses.

Apprising about the vision of the state, he said that Himachal would soon be developed as a ‘Green Energy State’ and added that tourism development was being undertaken under the concept of Green Himachal to protect the environment.



