Himachal CM takes up issue of state in Northern Zonal Council meeting

SHIMLA: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu urged the centre to immediately resolve contentious issues related to the interests of Himachal with its neighbouring states and also provide a special relief package in view of natural calamities having wreaked havoc in the state.



While addressing during the 31st meeting of the Northern Zonal Council chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Amritsar, the chief minister demanded a special relief package to the disaster-affected Himachal, aftermath the heavy rains triggering floods and landslides and causing a loss of nearly Rs. 12000 crore besides loss of 450 precious human lives.

He said that the government was trying to recover from one of the worst destruction ever witnessed in which as many as 13,000 houses were completely damaged.

The state government with the help of the people of the state, immediately started relief and rescue operations during the disaster and now has taken up a task of rehabilitating the homeless. We have created Disaster Relief Fund-2023 for the same, he said.

The chief minister stressed for the amendment in the prevailing norms of disaster relief fund at the national and the state level.