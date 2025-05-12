Himachal CM Sukhu urges people to adopt Lord Buddha's teachings in daily life

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday participated in a programme organised on the occasion of Buddha Purnima at a school here and urged people to imbibe the teachings of Lord Buddha in their lives.

Extending his greetings on the occasion of Vaishakh Purnima and Lord Buddha's birth anniversary, the chief minister said, "Lord Buddha gave us the mantra 'Appa Deepo Bhava', which means 'Be your own light'. This was the essence of self-reliance and continues to guide us in our journey towards building a self-reliant India."

He said that Lord Buddha's teachings are as relevant today as they were in ancient times. "In an age marked by violence, intolerance and distrust, Buddha's message offers a path of peace, compassion and tolerance. These were not mere teachings but a way of life," he said.

CM Sukhu said that Lord Buddha attained enlightenment and achieved 'Mahaparinirvana' on this very day. This convergence of three great events makes this day sacred and deeply significant. He said that Lord Buddha's life was a source of inspiration that teaches us compassion, peace and humanity.

"In today's world, where material pursuits often lead to stress and imbalance, Buddha's message shows us the path to peace, harmony and true happiness."

He also reminisced about his childhood memories associated with the school. "I served as a municipal councillor in Shimla for 10 years. Many of my friends studied here and we often played cricket here during winter vacations," he shared.

On this occasion, CM Sukhu felicitated Tshering Palkit Negi and Pema Dorjee with the India-Tibet Friendship Award. A cultural programme based on the traditions of Tibet, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti was also presented.