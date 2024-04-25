Himachal CM Sukhu pledges action following attack on college student in Palampur

SHIMLA: In the election time, a brutal and shocking attack on a college going girl at Palampur bus stand in full public view has brought the ruling Congress and the BJP in direct conflict even as victims continue to struggle ,and also show signs of improvement at PGI Chandigarh.



Top Congress leaders and BJP are vying each other to reach-out the family and extend help to the girl. Faced with severe criticism and anger over the incident, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called on the family of the victim at Palampur and assured all help. The Opposition BJP has accused the government and police administration of failure of law and order in the state. The women groups have also held protests seeking exemplary punishment to the accused, a local boy who had attacked her in full public view at Palampur bus stand with a sharp edged weapon, last week.

“The victim is in a critical condition and is under treatment in the PGI, Chandigarh. Later, the Chief Minister also spoke to her father, who is with his daughter at the PGI “, said a senior official of the government here. The chief minister assured that justice would be done to the family and all expenses of the girl’s treatment will be borne by the state government. The culprit will not be spared” he said after he spoke to SP, Kangra Shalini Agnihotri.

The accused had been arrested as he was overpowered by the people at the spot after the girl was attacked by him.

“ I have asked SP to speed up the investigation and file a challan in court at the earliest” CM said.Sukhu said he asked Deputy Director, PGI, Chandigarh Pankaj Rai, to coordinate with them and extend to them all possible help. “The government will reimburse all expenses made by them till now” he assured. Sukhu said, “The government has taken the incident very seriously. All efforts will be made to strengthen law and order in Palampur and necessary steps will be initiated to overhaul the system soon so that such incidents do not recur.”