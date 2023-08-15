Himachal: CM Sukhu outlines state efforts to tackle calamities

SHIMLA: Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu wishes Independence Day to the people of his state and said that the day is marked to express gratitude towards the freedom fighter. The freedom fighters of Himachal Pradesh have also contributed immensely to the freedom struggle of India. Dhami Golikand, Prajamandal Andolan, Suket Satyagraha, Pajhauta Andolan has special significance in the Indian National Movement. “On this historic occasion, I pay my tribute to the unsung heroes of the freedom movement, who sacrificed everything for the independence of our beloved country.”



“Himachal Pradesh is not only known as Devbhoomi but also Veerbhomi. The valiant soldiers of the state are renowned for their bravery and sacrifice. Right from the freedom struggle to the security of our frontiers, our brave soldiers have always brought laurels to the state. It’s an honour for the State that the first Param Vir Chakra was bestowed upon Major Somnath Sharma. Captain Vikram Batra, D.S. Thapa, and Major Subedar Sanjay Kumar also followed the legacy of achieving the highest honour in armed forces.”

The Himachal government is providing Rs. 15000 per month to freedom fighters and wives of martyrs of freedom struggle and Rs. 10000 per month to their unmarried daughters. Provision of Rs. 51000 and Rs. 21000 has been made for the marriage of daughters and granddaughters of freedom fighters, respectively. Two percent reservation in government and semi-government services is also being provided to the dependents of freedom fighters.

An annuity of Rs. 3 lakhs is being provided to Param Vir Chakra and Ashok Chakra awardees respectively, while Rs. 2 lakhs for Maha Vir Chakra and Kirti Chakra awardees. The recipients of Vir Chakra and Shaurya Chakra are being provided Rs. 1 lakh annuity.

“This year we have witnessed the biggest natural disaster in Himachal in recent years. Various roads, bridges, hydropower, and drinking water projects suffered significant loss. Tourists were stranded in large numbers and there was no connectivity,” he said.

Working on a war footing, the state government restored water, electricity, and mobile facilities within record 48 hours in Kullu Valley, the worst-hit area of the state. As many as 125 persons were rescued from Sangla in district Kinnaur by army helicopters.

In a very tough rescue operation, as many as 303 tourists were rescued from Chandertal in District Lahaul-Spiti at minus 4-degree temperature at an altitude of 14000 feet, for clearing the 4 feet of snow cover to pave the way for the rescue team to reach Chandertal. The tourists were boarded on 57 vehicles to Kaza at 7 AM. A makeshift camp was set up at Losar. During the disaster, total of 75,000 stranded people were rescued by the State Government.

The state has suffered an estimated loss of Rs. 8000 crore in the disaster. A team of the Centre Government visited the State to evaluate the loss. Aapda Rahat Kosh-2023 Special Article of Chief Minister on the occasion of 77th Independence Day.

Given the gravity of the disaster, the State Government has increased the compensation amount manifolds for this year. Earlier, Rs 12,500 was given for partial damage to a pucca house and Rs 10,000 for partial damage to a kutcha house. But during this period the persons who have suffered partial or complete damage to their house were provided with a relief amount of Rs one lakh.

In case of damage to shops and dhaba, Rs 10,000 assistance was being provided instead of goods earlier. But during this period, the persons who suffered damage to their shops and dhaba were provided with a relief amount of Rs. one lakh.

Apart from this, earlier there was a provision of Rs. 25,000 for damage to the tenant’s belongings. But during this period, such families were given Rs. 50,000.

On the other hand, earlier about Rs 1400 per bigha compensation was being given in case of siltation in agricultural and horticultural land. But during this period, relief was provided at the rate of Rs. 5000 per bigha for such land.

In case of damage to agricultural and horticultural land, earlier financial assistance of Rs 3600 per bigha was given. But during this period, relief was given at the rate of Rs. 10000 per bigha. During this period, the farmers and horticulturists were provided with relief at the rate of Rs.2000 per bigha for the loss of their crops due to natural calamity.

Immediately after assuming power in the state, the government decided to adopt the orphan children as ‘Children of the State’ and started Mukhyamantri Sukhashraya Yojana was launched. Mukhyamantri Sukhashraya Kosh was also created for the welfare of these children. Facilities like quality education, guidance, career counselling, and clothing allowance are being provided to these children under the scheme.