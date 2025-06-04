Himachal: CM Sukhu dedicates Rs 619 crore international zoo at Dehra constituency

Shimla: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday laid the foundation for Rs 619 crore international level zoo, named as ‘Durgesh Aranya Zoological Park’ at Bankhandi in Kangra district.

The proposed zoo will be first of its kind in India as having received certification from the Indian Green Building Council for its sustainable and eco-friendly initiatives.

As per Chief Minister the project is registered with the IGBC that aims to focus on both building and landscape certifications, which will validate the park’s adherence to high environmental standards.

“The certification underscores the state’s priority on integrating sustainability into tourism and infrastructure development” the chief minister said. On completion, the zoo will not only be a tourist attraction, but also a model for sustainable infrastructure, blending conservation with innovation.

The first phase of the zoological park project will cover an area of 25 hectares with an estimated cost of Rs 230 crore. It is slated to be completed by the third quarter of 2025, says Sukhu.

The total project will cost Rs 619 crore. The state government has secured permission from the Central Zoo Authority to establish 34 animal enclosures within the Van Vaibhav Path and Biodiversity Court of Durgesh Aranya Zoological Park as part of the project’s first phase.

This approval enables the creation of spaces to showcase 73 animal species, including Asiatic lion, hog deer, monitor lizard, crocodile, gharial, and various bird species.

A notable feature of the zoo will be a nocturnal house designed to provide a unique view of elusive cat species. The zoo will also have a wetland aviary designed to showcase indigenous bird species in a natural and immersive environment, Sukhu said.

Chief Minister Sukhu also inaugurated and laid foundation stones of six development projects worth about Rs 100 crore in Dehra Assembly constituency of Kangra district today.