Himachal CM says file on agri university V-C with govt, notes lapse in communication

Shimla: Less than 24 hours after Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla rebuked the state government over attempts to stir controversy involving Raj Bhawan’s ‘delay’ in the appointment of a vice-chancellor for Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Agriculture University, Palampur, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu drove to Raj Bhawan to pacify him.



Shukla had called media persons to Raj Bhawan on Thursday and expressed displeasure over a statement by Agriculture minister Chander Kumar accusing the Governor’s office of delaying issues related to the vice-chancellor’s appointment. He clarified that the delay was attributable to the state government, as he had already returned the file on this matter. This morning, the Chief Minister, accompanied by chief Parliamentary secretary Sanjay Awasthi, visited the Governor and apologized for the “lack of communication,” assuring that steps would be taken to prevent any “embarrassment” to Raj Bhawan in the future. Though describing the meeting as a ‘courtesy call,’ the Chief Minister acknowledged the government’s shared concern with the Governor regarding the need to expedite vice-chancellor appointments to restore academic normalcy in the universities.

After the meeting with Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, the Chief Minister stated that the Governor had sent the file related to the vice-chancellor’s appointment back to the state government. This file had been with the government for four months due to the Law Secretary’s oversight. The Chief Minister emphasized that Governor Shukla emphasised the urgent need for appointing vice-chancellors across all universities.

Sukhu mentioned that he had not met the Governor since March 16 due to his engagement in the Lok Sabha elections, leading to certain issues arising from the prolonged gap and justifying the Governor’s expression of dissatisfaction.