Himachal CM prepares to end Adani Group- truck unions’ 50-day deadlock

Shimla: After two rounds of talks held on Wednesday, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has invited the truck unions and representatives of the Adani Group for another meeting on Friday to end the impasse over freight charges hike.



More than 6,000 truck operators are on strike following the decision of the Adani Group to shut down its operations at two mega cement plants, which the company had taken over in September 2022.

Two cement plants located at Barmana and Darlaghat were earlier set up and owned by ACC and Ambuja cement.

The truck unions have given a call for “chakka jam” in Himachal on February 4.

However, the CM has decided to hold talks with both sides to reach an amicable settlement so that the truckers are back at work as it has affected the livelihoods of 2500 families apart from causing loss to the state exchequer due to the closure of the cement plants.

Naresh Gupta, President, Federation of Truck Unions said, “The CM had asked the truck unions to submit their proposals on acceptable freight charges and he would try to convince the management of the cement plants to resolve the crisis”.

“Today, we held talks amongst various truck unions including those engaged at the Barmana Cement plant. We have decided to submit a proposal of new freight rates which will be Rs 10.25 per quintal per km against Adani Group‘s offer of Rs 6 per quintal per km” Gupta said.