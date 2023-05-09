Himachal CM pays Rs 60K for students’ evacuation from Manipur

Shimla: Three students from Himachal Pradesh struck at Manipur following ethnic crisis and violence, have been rescued and brought back to their homes.



A spokesperson of the state government informed here on Monday that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu –currently in campaign in Karnataka played a saviour for the youths, including a girl after he received a distress message from one student asking him to help in a safe return to their homes.

Sukhu was quick to pass the orders to the senior officers of the state government to ensure safety and security of five Himachali students stuck in Manipur.

“The Chief Minister immediately responded to the text message of one of the students stuck in Manipur and intervened in the matter. He gave financial assistance of Rs 60,000 from his own pocket to handle the crisis immediately and meet the travelling expenses of the students to return home safely” said an official here.

The Chief Minister also passed on instructions to the officers for taking necessary action for bringing back the students to their homes in Himachal Pradesh, the spokesperson said.

The state government made efforts to bring five students back home. They included Simran, Sujal Kaundal and Ashwani Kumar from Mandi and Nawang Chhering from Kullu and Keshav Singh from Hamirpur.

Three students were pursuing their studies at NIT Manipur in Imphal while the other two were studying at Khuman Lampak Sports Complex, National Sports University in Imphal. He said that the students were flown from Imphal to Kolkata and they will reach New Delhi.

The government is committed to the welfare and safety of every citizen of the state, added the spokesperson.

The state government has issued telephone numbers for the evacuation of other Himachalis from Manipur.