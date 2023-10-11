Himachal CM orders to set-up check posts on border to check illegal mining

SHIMLA: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in first ever meeting with DCs and SPs of the state after becoming the chief minister asked for strengthening law and order, tightening the noose around illegal mining activities and drugs mafia.



The chief minister reviewed the progress being made for the implementation of the ‘Mukhya Mantri Sukh-Aashray Yojana’ e-charging stations, Rajiv Gandhi Day-Boarding Schools and other major schemes.

He also told them to expedite development works and rehabilitation of the disaster hit families, in a time-bound manner.

Sukhu issued clear instructions for an effective crackdown on the illegal mining and took help of drones and CCTV cameras to monitor such activities. Instructions were also issued to create integrated police posts of the border areas with posts of excise and taxation and forest department.

He said that the administration should concentrate on implementing e-office in their respective districts and the offices of all the Deputy Commissioners should be linked with the SDMs offices through the e-office system.