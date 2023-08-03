Himachal CM meets Rajnath Singh, Finance minister in Delhi; seeks help

SHIMLA: Carrying with him details of the losses and damages which the state has suffered due to devastating floods and rains, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday met the Union Defence minister Rajnath Singh and urged him for construction of an airstrip at Rangrik in Spiti for emergencies.



He informed that the place has strategic importance being close to the China border as situated at an aerial distance of 50 km from the International border with Tibet.

Pressing the demand for airstrip, the chief minister said that Spiti has no other alternate access except National Highway (NH) 505 and its need was felt during recent natural calamities in the state for aerial evacuations and rescue.

Sukhu requested for strengthening road infrastructure on NH maintained by Border Road Organization (BRO) besides constructing new roads for connecting villages adjoining border areas.

He also discussed redevelopment of old Hindustan-Tibet road, developing parallel stretch from Jeori to Bhabanagar and developing Khab-Leo-Chango road besides Bhabha Mudh road with a tunnel under Bhaba top. This will reduce the distance between Kaza and Shimla by 70 km. He also stressed upon developing intermediate roads.

The chief minister asked the Union Minister for relocation of Ammunition Depot Powari. He said that two alternate sites have been identified for the same and requested for appropriate action. He added that the state government was committed to providing the land.

He said that the 450 MW Shongtong Karcham hydel project on the left bank of river Satluj was just opposite to this depot and added that so far excavation work for silt flushing tunnel is being done from inlet portal and not outlet portal due to some detrimental restrictions from ammunition depot.

“The matter was discussed with the Centre for Fire Explosives and Environment Safety to approve and finalize methodology for controlled blasting till the ammunition depot is relocated enabling the state government to undertake excavation from outlet portal”,

said Sukhu.

Sukhu also called on Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had requested for additional special central assistance from the centre government for accelerating the pace of asset creation and restoration in order to restore normalcy in the state.

Sukhu apprised her about the huge destruction to roads, bridges, water supply schemes, irrigation schemes, educational and health institutions, public and private assets, livestock and human losses during the recent floods in Himachal Pradesh. He said that an estimate of losses of about Rs. 8000 crore has been assessed.

He said that the state government undertook relief and restoration operations out of its own meagre resources which were insufficient to bring the state’s infrastructure back on track. He urged for support and assistance from the centre.