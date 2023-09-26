Himachal CM launches website of Pre-World Cup Paragliding event

SHIMLA: Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday launched the official website and promo for the upcoming Pre-World Cup Paragliding competition, to be held from October 26, 2023, at Bir-Billing in Kangra district.



Around 159 participants from 28 countries have got themselves registered for the event being organized jointly by the Billing Paragliding Association and the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation.

Para gliders from the United States, Australia, New Zealand, France, Sweden, Germany, China, South Africa, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, Kazakhstan, Norway, Nepal, Vietnam, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Canada, and the paragliding teams of Indian Air Force, Army, and Navy will be participating in the event and will be given ranking as per the International norms.

The event has received approval from both the Federation of Aeronautical International Paragliding World Cup Commission and Aero Club India, which serves as the paramount governing body for paragliding.

As safety remains a top priority, two teams from the Army Adventure Wing and the Indian Air Force Adventure Wing, with dedicated rescue teams will be there to respond swiftly to any unforeseen emergencies. Besides, helicopters will also be available.

Sukhu said that known as the ‘Paragliding Capital of India’, Bir-Billing has gained a global reputation in the world of paragliding.