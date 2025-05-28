Himachal CM launches Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojna, over 2000 women in Kullu receive benefits

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday launched the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Sammaan Nidhi Yojana for 2,238 eligible women of Banjar development block in Kullu district.

Under the scheme, Sukhu transferred Rs 4,500 per beneficiary covering the period from April to June, 2025, directly into their savings account. The total amount disbursed was Rs 1,00,71,000.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the state government was committed to providing Rs 1,500 per month to the eligible women.

Our government is determined to ensure that all deprived sections benefit from the state’s wealth,” he said, adding that domestic working women and daughters of widows would also be brought under the scheme.

Responding to questions from BJP leaders about the Rs 1,500 scheme, Sukhu said the government had curbed corruption and saved public funds, enabling it to offer the assistance in a phased manner.

In the first phase, pension is being given to 2,238 women in Banjar area, and in the coming days, all eligible women will get this amount, he added.

He also distributed Rs 5.87 lakh to 37 beneficiaries from Banjar under various schemes, including the Beti Hai Anmol Yojana, Shagun Yojana, Mukhya Mantri Kanyadan Yojana, Mukhya Mantri Sukh Shiksha Yojana, and Mukhya Mantri Sukh-Aashray Yojana.

Track suits were also distributed under the Mukhya Mantri Sukh-Aashray Yojana.

Sukhu urged people to enroll themselves in the government’s public welfare schemes to avail of their benefits.