Himachal CM launches ‘Punrvass’ initiative for flood-affected families

Shimla: With Kullu Dussehra preparations in full swing in Kullu, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday flew to the flood-affected town to launch ‘Punrvaas’---- a rehabilitation initiative of the state government for families affected by the natural calamities caused by incessant rains, landslides and floods.



State government last month had rolled out a Rs 4,500 crore special package for the relief, rehabilitation and resettlement of the affected families after the Centre did not grant any special package as asked by the chief minister during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The chief minister released Rs 3 lakh each for 324 affected families of the district, amounting to total Rs 9.72 crore, as the first installment through direct benefit transfer, for the construction of their houses in Kullu district.

He said that this special package will be provided from June 24, 2023 to September 30, 2023.

“The resources of the state government are limited, but the spirit to rehabilitate each and every affected,

is very high as the government is standing with the affected. Our government is the government of a common man and of the poor and better understand their pain and suffering.

That is why, despite having a debt of Rs 75 ,000 crore and liabilities of government employees worth Rs 10,000 crore, the state government has brought a special relief

package of Rs 4,500 crore for the disaster-affected families,” said Sukhu.

About 16000 houses were damaged, out of which 13000 were completely destroyed.

He said that this time cultural groups from 15 countries would participate in the International Kullu Dussehra. To make this year’s Kullu Dussehra a grand success, Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sunder Singh Thakur and MLA Bhuvaneshwar Gaur were working hard day and night, he added.