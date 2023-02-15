Himachal CM launches ‘Jio 5G service’ in 4 towns

Shimla: Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday launched the Fifth Generation (5G) services of the Jio telecom network in Himachal Pradesh and congratulated the Jio team and the people of the state, who will immensely benefit from this as every third person in the State is utilizing the internet services.

Expansion of 5G services would further strengthen the digital infrastructure in the state, which would usher in a plethora of opportunities and enriched experiences for every individual especially students, businessmen and professionals, said the Chief Minister. “It has been a complete transformation in the telecom sector, as we began from Landline during the time of late Sukh Ram the then Union telecom Minister, thereafter to 2 G, and so on,” the Chief Minister said.

The 5G technology has an important role to play in the flagship projects of the state government i.e. tourism, healthcare, horticulture, agriculture, education, etc. said Sukhu further adding that a complete revolution has been witnessed in the telecom arena which will help immensely in the health sector. The Government mulls giving a lift to the health services in the state health and to introduce world-class technology in health institutions and all six medical colleges.