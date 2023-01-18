Himachal CM, his Cabinet reach Kangra to extend welcome to Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra

shimla: Hours before the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ completes its last leg in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and his entire Cabinet, MLAs and party leaders have reached Kangra to extend a warm welcome to Rahul Gandhi as he enters the hill state on Wednesday.



Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has already reach Punjab-Himachal border and will step into Himachal Pradesh territory at Indora on January 18, at 7:00 am.

“We are here to support and participate in the historic aim to unite India and fight the forces of disintegration in the country,” said Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhu as he reviewed the arrangements for the yatra with top civil, police and SPG officials.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, PCC president Pratibha Singh and several ministers and MLAs have also reached Kangra, the state’s biggest district, which shares boundaries with Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

During the yatra, a 23 kilometer walk will be covered in the state. On Tuesday, during the day, the Chief Minister held discussions with the party leaders and gave directions for joining the yatra.This being the first occasion when the Congress is in the power in the state when Rahul Gandhi happens to be in the state marks a proud moment for the Congress having formed its government after the polls.

There will be foolproof security arrangements for the yatra as Rahul Gandhi will also address a public meeting on January 18 on Malot at 4 pm before he reaches Pathankot in Punjab.

There will also be a flag handing ceremony at Mansar toll barrier on the border of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh at 7:00 am.

From here, Rahul will reach Malot after traveling about 253 kilometers on foot via Kathgarh temple, Indora. Earlier Sukhu and all Congress MLAs, total 40 elected in the state Assembly, had also joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan before Sukhu had actually formed his Cabinet.

Congress leaders had started Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari and it will end in Srinagar on January 30 when the Congress has planned a mega rally.

It is expected to be the biggest political rally in Kashmir’s recent history and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has invited leaders of nearly two dozen parties from across the country to share the stage at the event. The rally coincides with the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

All three chief ministers of the Congress ruled states are expected to join the rally.