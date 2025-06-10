Himachal CM distributes land ownership certificates to 25 beneficiaries in Kalpa

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who is on a two-day tour to Kinnaur, on Monday distributed land ownership certificates to 25 beneficiaries of Kalpa block under the Forest Rights Act, 2006, which were pending for the last many years. The Chief Minister said that under the Forest Rights Act, 2006, land leases have already been allotted to 460 individuals across the state.

Later addressing a gathering at Kalpa, he stated that, for the first time in 75 years, Shipki-la was being opened to tourists, who can now visit Shipki-la simply by carrying an AADHAR card and token. This will give added boost to the local economy and promote tourism in border areas, thus creating employment opportunities for the youth.

He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for various development projects worth Rs. 48 crore in the Kinnaur Assembly Constituency. He foundation stone of the auditorium at DIET at Reckong-Peo to cost rupees eight crore, Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex at Kalpa to cost Rs. 29.88 crore, and the inauguration of youth hostel at Kalpa constructed at a cost of Rs. 10.60 crore.

Criticising the previous government, he alleged that public funds were misused, which should have instead been spent on the welfare of the farmers, horticulturists, and the last man in the row. He added that large plots of land were handed over to big industrialists at throwaway prices and huge subsidies were given in electricity.

He said that the BJP government received liberal grants of about ₹68,000 crore from the Centre in form of GST compensation and revenue deficit grants but “instead of repaying the debts and clearing the liabilities, it utilised the funds on freebies”. Additionally, about Rs 9,000 crore under the NPS were yet to be released.

However, his government has saved Rs. 3000 crore by plugging corruption loopholes.

He said that despite losses worth Rs. 10,000 crore due to natural disasters, the Centre has not provided any financial aid.

The Chief Minister visited the site of Shongtong-Karcham hydroelectric project in Kinnaur district to inspect the ongoing developmental works .He inspected the power house site at Karcham and visited the barrage site Powari, of this project. He also interacted with the engineers and workers of this project.

The Chief Minister directed to complete this 450 MW capacity hydroelectric project in a time bound manner by November, 2026. He said that after the commissioning of this project, the state would earn annual revenue of about Rs. 1000 crore.

The project has been under construction for the last 13 years, but the present state government accelerated its construction and it would be dedicated to the Nation in the stipulated time period.