Himachal CM directs DCs ,SPs to take measures on advisories, remain vigilant

Shimla: In the wake of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday has directed all the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Superintendents of |Police (SPs) to stay vigilant and keep a close watch on the situation.

The Chief Minister presided over a high-level meeting to take stock of the situation prevailing in the districts and took the detailed feedback from all DC’s and SP’s .

Himachal Pradesh shares a border with Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Haryana and also an international border with China.

“There is no need to panic as such but you all should remain cautious and watchful at all levels,” the Chief Minister said.

He directed that all essential government offices will remain operational across the state including the Chief Minister’s office, Office of Chief Secretary and Control Rooms with essential staff during the upcoming three holidays.

The Chief Minister hoped that the district administration adjoining inter-state borders will immediately take necessary measures as and when warned by sound of the sirens particularly, in Pathankot, Chandigarh and in Jammu and Kashmir in case of possible escalation of tension.

Sukhu also that everyone must adhere to the instructions of Union government and the state government to ensure the safety of the people.

The Chief Minister also ordered that adequate security around the vital installations including religious places, airports, dams and bridges and highways be maintained.

He instructed for carrying out more and regular mock drills in accordance with the advisories of the union government. He also assured to extend full support in strengthening the Control Rooms established across the state.

Sukhu extended solidarity with the Indian Armed forces and the Union government further commending the action of our armed forces for giving a befitting reply to the Pakistani failed intrusion. “We are proud of our brave hearts and action being taken by our Armed forces in safeguarding the Nation”, he remarked.