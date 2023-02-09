Himachal CM demands enhancing state share in hydel projects from 12% to 15%

New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh’s Congress government has put forward a strong demand before the centre asking for enhancing the state’s share in the hydro-power projects from the existing 12 per cent to 15 per cent.



The state also has stepped-up lobbying for getting the arrears of its 7.19 per cent in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) in the light of a Supreme Court decision in 2011 directing BBMB to start giving the state’s legitimate share of power as per the States’ Reorganisation Act 1966.

CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who held a meeting with the Union Minister of Power and Renewable Energy, RK Singh in Delhi late Wednesday urged him to look into the state’s demand. He said the state’s share in the power projects which were commissioned 25 years back and have completed their loan repayments should be raised from 12 to 15 per cent.

He informed the Union minister that around 12,000 MW of hydropower potential was yet to be harnessed. Hydropower development is the key engine to the economic growth of the state of Himachal Pradesh, as it makes a direct and significant contribution to the economy in terms of revenue generation, employment opportunities and enhancing the quality of life, he said.

Besides, the state also has ample scope for setting up solar projects, the CM stated.

He said the state government has now relaxed the rules and procedures for the investors and Deputy Commissioners have been empowered to accord permission. The government is committed to accord all necessary permissions in a time-bound manner, especially in the energy sector and to ease the process for applying.

The CM said that the government was mulling to make agreements with the power project in stages. The first part will be for the period of loan repayment and the second part will be after the loan repayment is over on part of the

power project.

The CM also raised the issue of the Luhri power project being executed by SJVN and advocated for fresh agreement for enhancing the state share as the project is fully viable.

Informing the minister about the Supreme Court order passed its verdict in favour of the state government pertaining to payment of arrears and its share by Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) in the year 2011, he asked the minister to direct BBMB to pay the arrears to the state government immediately.

He also apprised that the lease period of the Shanan project (owned by Punjab Power Corporation in Himachal Pradesh) was now over and the assets of the project should go back to the state as per the agreement. He sought the Centre’s help in the matter.

Sukhu said that the Union Minister has assured with regard to setting up of Green Energy Plant in the Spiti area of the state on the analogy of Leh. The e-charging stations for electric vehicles will also be set up throughout the State so that the target of becoming a Green Energy State by 2025 could be achieved. For setting up e-charging stations, the state government will provide land and power.

Detailed project reports for the transmission line will also be prepared to evacuate the green energy. The CM said that the state is looking forward to the generation of green hydrogen, adding that Himachal Pradesh is the only state which is a power surplus state. The state will execute the power project on a revenue-sharing basis. The CM honoured the Union minister on this occasion and was also invited to visit Himachal Pradesh.