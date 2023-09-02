Himachal CM bans felling of green trees, construction & digging activities in Shimla

SHImla: Himachal Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Friday ordered a ban on all new construction activity in Shimla while also reiterating the restrictions on felling of green trees.



The order come in the wake of the devastation Shimla has faced after relentless rains and landslides.

During the past week, hundreds of standing trees felled on the pretext of these being dangerous to the buildings.

The citizens are posting photographs and videos of tall healthy deodar trees being cut every day in most of Shimla localities.

Acting on the reports, the chief minister said a committee of experts is already studying the impact of the rains and landslides in Shimla, in the meantime, there will be no construction activity permitted and also a continued ban on the felling of the trees.

“Will the cutting of trees be done only after the survey report comes whether it is dangerous or not? The government is considering finding a way to help those whose houses and land have been damaged due to heavy rains”, he said.

Sukhu said that standards will be set for construction work in the state. Under this, it will be studied which type of engineering is suitable on which land. In this, care will be taken as to how many floors will be constructed on raw and concrete land. Moreover, it will be marked which place is not suitable for construction work.

Sukhu said that successive governments had never paid attention to developing proper mechanisms related to house construction that has been going on for 40 years, however, the present government will move forward with its solution.

Asked about the relief package from the centre, the chief minister said he was still waiting to receive the special package from the centre.