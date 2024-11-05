Himachal CM asks Railways to operate Kalka-Shimla rail line on green hydrogen

Shimla: In a significant move to position Himachal Pradesh as India’s first “green state,” Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday urged the Union Ministry of Railways to consider converting the historic Kalka-Shimla UNESCO World Heritage train to operate on green hydrogen.

Built in 1903 by the Britishers, the Kalka-Shimla Railway line was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site on July 8, 2008. It was listed under the “Mountain Railways of India” category.

The Kalka-Shimla Railway is a narrow-gauge railway line that connects Kalka in Haryana to Shimla in Himachal Pradesh. It’s known for its historical and engineering significance, as well as its scenic view.

The railway line has 103 tunnels and passed over 800 bridges in three years. The Guinness Book of Rail facts & feats records it as the greatest narrow gauge engineering in India.

In a letter written to the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Sukhu urged the ministry to consider transforming this historic rail line into a green energy-powered route.

He wrote, “The state government aims to make Himachal Pradesh a green energy state by March 31, 2026 and has undertaken several initiatives to achieve this goal.”

Further, he said that the state government is working on a six-pronged strategy to transform the State into a certified Green Energy State, contributing significantly to India’s climate commitments and aligning with the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

This strategic transition will ensure a fair and just shift towards sustainable energy while also boosting the state’s economy. Sukhu informed the minister that the state was on track to replace its current thermal power consumption of 1,500 Million Units (MUs) with renewable sources, including hydro, solar, and wind power.

The state consumes 13,500 MUs of power, with a large portion already derived from renewable sources.

Achieving 90 per cent renewable energy consumption in the power distribution network will enable Himachal Pradesh to be certified as a fully Green State of the country. “This transition is expected to be completed within a year and will also allow industries in the State to apply for the ‘Eco Mark’, enhancing the value of their products ”he said.

The Chief Minister maintained that the government was also laying a strong focus on solar power generation, with plans to establish a capacity of 2,000 MW over the next four to five years. Solar power generation has doubled in the last two years, reflecting the government’s commitment to this clean energy source, he added.

He said that, in addition, the government has launched the ‘Green Panchayat’ scheme, a decentralised renewable energy initiative in the State. Under this scheme, 500 KW grid-connected ground-mounted solar power plants are being set up at the Panchayat level. Income from the sale of this power will be used to fund eco-friendly and sustainable development projects.

Further, Sukhu said that the State was also making significant progress in the production of ‘Green Hydrogen.’

The first facility, in collaboration with Oil India Limited (OIL), is underway and discussions with private investors for more such facilities are ongoing.

As part of the state’s efforts to promote electric vehicles (EVs), 1,500 buses from the State Transport Corporation’s fleet of 3,200 buses will be replaced with electric buses over the next two to three years.