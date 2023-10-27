Himachal CM asks Nadda to help state in getting special relief package

SHIMLA: Having started implementation of a Rs 4,500 cr special relief and rehabilitation package , Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday urged BJP National President J P Nadda ,who is also MP from the state, to help him in getting a special relief package from the centre.



In Bilaspur—Nadda’s home district, Sukhu distributed a compensation of Rs 8.97 crore to 1,162 families affected by the disaster caused by recent heavy rains and landslides in Bilaspur district under the ‘Punrvaas’ Scheme. Earlier he had also distributed grants to the affected families in Kullu and Mandi districts, The Chief Minister provided Rs 3 lakh each as the first instalment to 94 affected families whose houses were completely damaged during the disaster in the district Bilaspur.

The Chief Minister gave Rs 3.93 crore to 404 families under Bilaspur Sadar development block, Rs 4.55 crore to 532 disaster-affected families under Ghumarwin, Rs 1.21 crore to 198 affected families under Jhanduta and Rs 19.10 lakh to 28 affected families under Swarghat development block.