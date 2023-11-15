Himachal CM asks for status report on setting up e-charging stations in state

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, in a meeting held here late Monday sought a status report from the Transport Department within 10 days regarding setting up e-charging stations in the state.



This was first formal meeting after Sukhu returned to Shimla from AIIMS New Delhi where he was admitted for a week .

Chief Minister had announced a plan to make Himachal Pradesh a green state by March 2026.

The introduction of electric vehicles is one of the focus areas chosen for this purpose

It is proposed to construct 107 e-charging stations in the state, out of which 53 e-charging stations will be constructed at various petrol pumps and 54 through the Transport Department, the Chief Minister said and directed the department to submit a detailed report in this regard.

While reviewing the project of establishing six proposed green corridors in the state,

The Chief Minister said that the present state government has approved the setting up of Parwanoo-Nalagarh-Una-Hamirpur-Sansarpur Terrace, Paonta-Nahan-Solan-Shimla, Parwanoo-Solan-Shimla-Rampur-Losar, Mandi-Jogindernagar-Palampur-Dharamshala-Kangra-Pathankot, Kiratpur-Bilaspur-Mandi-Manali-Keylang-ZingZingbar Green Corridor.

Sukhu also enquired about the tender process of installation of electricity transformers and status of tender process of these green corridors. He said that the diesel buses of Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) would be replaced with e-buses in a phased manner and soon the tender process would be initiated for the purchase of 300 new e-buses. He said that the state government was making efforts to revive HRTC from losses. The Chief Minister said that the state government was giving priority to the operation of e-vehicles for environmental conservation and e-taxis would be hired in government departments. He said that to provide self-employment opportunities to the unemployed youth, e-taxis would be hired from them, which would be deployed in government departments. A website was also being developed for registration of e-taxi, which would be launched soon, he added.

The state govt was soon going to launch first phase of a start-up scheme worth Rs. 680 crore to provide self-employment to youth, said Sukhu.