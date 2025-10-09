Himachal CM announces pre-Diwali bonanza for employees, others

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday announced a festive pre-Diwali bonanza for its employees and several other sections of society by increasing wages and honorariums across various categories.

The decision, aimed at extending financial relief and boosting morale ahead of the festival season, will benefit not only government employees but also representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and urban local bodies, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here.

He said the announcement reflects the government’s intent to acknowledge the contribution of these workers and functionaries in delivering public services and grassroots governance.

The revised honorariums and wages are expected to provide a much-needed financial cushion during a period marked by inflation and rising household expenses, while also reinforcing the administration’s commitment to inclusive welfare

The chief minister said the honorarium of 21,115 mid-day meal workers has been increased by Rs 500, taking it to Rs 5,000 per month.

Similarly, the honorarium of 877 SMC C&V teachers has been raised from Rs 15,509 to Rs 16,009, and that of 833 SMC lecturers and DPEs by Rs 500 to Rs 19,378 per month. The 491 SMC TGTs will now receive Rs 19,378 per month after a Rs 500 hike, while 62 SMC JBTs will now get Rs 13,762 per month, and 31 water carriers will now receive Rs 5,500 per month after a Rs 500 increase.

Besides, the daily wages of daily wagers and part-time workers have been increased by Rs 25, bringing them to Rs 425 per day. The honorarium of stitching instructors has been enhanced by Rs 500, and that of 1,399 Panchayat Chowkidars also by Rs 500, thus taking it to Rs 8,500 per month. As many as 970 Rajasva Chowkidars will now get Rs 6,300, while 3,304 Lambardars will receive Rs 4,500 per month after a Rs 300 increase.

The government has also increased the honorarium of the representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions and Urban Local Bodies. With an increase of Rs 1,000, the Zila Parishad Chairperson will now receive Rs 25,000 per month; the Vice Chairperson will get Rs 19,000.

The Zila Parishad Members will now get Rs 8,300 with an increase of Rs 500 each, whereas the Panchayat Samiti Chairperson will receive Rs 12,000 and the Vice Chairperson Rs 9,000 after an increase of Rs 600 each. The honorarium of Members Zila Parishad has been increased by Rs 3000, and now they will get Rs 7,500 per month. Similarly, with an increase of Rs 300, the Gram Panchayat Pradhan will now get Rs 7,500 and the Up-Pradhan Rs 5,100, whereas Gram Panchayat Members will get Rs 2,100 per month with an increase of Rs 600.

The honorarium of the mayor of the Municipal Corporation has also been raised by Rs 1,000 to Rs 25,000, the deputy mayor’s by Rs 1,000 to Rs 19,000, and the councilors’ by Rs 1,000 to Rs 9,400. The Chairperson of the Municipal Council will now receive Rs 10,800 with an increase of Rs 600, and the Vice Chairperson Rs 8,900 with an increase of Rs 500, while Councillors will receive Rs 4,500 per month with an increase of Rs 500. The Nagar Panchayat Pradhan will now get Rs. 9,000 after an increase of Rs 600, the Up-Pradhan Rs 7,000 with an increase of Rs 400, and the Members Rs 4,500 per month after an increase of Rs 300.

The state government has also increased the honorarium of Special Police Officers by Rs. 300, outsourced employees to Rs. 12,750, and IT teachers by Rs. 500 per month.