Himachal Cabinet Will Be Formed After State Assembly Session: CM

New Delhi: The new Cabinet in Himachal Pradesh would be formed after the Vidhan Sabha session which will be convened soon, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Thursday.



Sukhu, along with all newly elected MLAs of the Congress, met party chief Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence here. This was his first visit to the national capital after being elected as chief minister.

"The Himachal Cabinet will be formed soon and you will be informed accordingly. The Cabinet will be formed after the Vidhan Sabha session," the chief minister told reporters after the meeting. During his meeting with legislators, Kharge told them to remain united and asked them to share power with all party workers.

He also urged them to remain connected with the grassroots level and serve the people of Himachal Pradesh earnestly. Kharge told the party leadership in the state to fill up all vacancies in the government and make appointments in the boards and corporations soon.

The Congress chief asked the chief minister to share power with party workers so that they also feel the ownership of the government and work more closely with public, sources said.