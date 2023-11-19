Himachal Cabinet proposes Winter Session from December 19-23

SHIMLA: In a recent meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the Himachal Pradesh Cabinet decided to recommend the governor to convene the Winter Session of the state Assembly from December 19 to December 23 at Tapovan Dharamshala.



This marks the first Cabinet meeting after the Chief Minister’s return from AIIMS following treatment.

As per tradition, the winter session of the state Assembly will take place at Dharamshala, with the other two sessions occurring in Shimla throughout the year.

The cabinet decided to appoint 4,500 Para-workers in Jal Shakti Vibhag, fill up 25 posts of Excise and Taxation Inspectors in the department of State Taxes and Excise and 10 posts of Horticulture Development Officers in the Department of Horticulture. In another decision, the cabinet granted sanction to one time waiver of Motor Vehicle Tax as well as one time waiver of associated interest and penalties for old vehicles that will be scrapped at Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF). This waiver will be applicable for a period of one year.

The cabinet decided to cancel the allotment of Jangi Thopan Powari Hydro Electric Power Project (780 MW) made in favour of SJVNL, as the company has failed to achieve progress in the implementation of the project within the stipulated time period.