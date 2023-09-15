Himachal Cabinet decides to restore ‘Himachal Rajya Chayan Aayog’

SHIMLA: Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Thursday decided to re-establish ‘Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog’ to conduct examinations for the recruitment of various Group-C posts under the state government, PSUs, boards, corporations, local bodies etc. in place of disbanded Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur.



The board was scrapped by Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu following a scam in the recruitment process. After this, Sukhu had set up a committee to make suggestions to the government to streamline the recruitment process which is foolproof and can’t

be compromised.

The Cabinet meeting presided over by the chief minister, a decision was taken to reconstitute the board creating a new structure.

The Cabinet also approved ‘Mukhyamantri Laghu Dukandar Kalyan Yojna- 2023’ and decided to allocate Rs 40 crore under the scheme. This scheme will provide better opportunities for availing loans to small entrepreneurs and skill-based workers like cobblers, tailors, barbers, mobile repairing vendors, vegetable and fruit vendors etc. for their business.

It decided to bring the Himachal Pradesh Land Revenue (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the upcoming Monsoon session of HP Vidhan Sabha to address the issue of delayed decisions of Revenue Court cases and to streamline the various revenue operations like partitions, corrections, mutations, appeals and demarcations etc.