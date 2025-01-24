Himachal: Cabinet clears robotic surgery project at Shimla and Kangra

Shimla: Marking a significant advancement in the specialised healthcare system, Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Friday approved procurement of state of art machinery and equipment for robotic surgery at two premier health institutions--- AIMSS Chamiyana, Shimla, and Dr. Rajendra Prasad government Medical College, Tanda, Kangra.

The project will cost Rs. 56 crore and will be developed on the analogy of AIIMS, New Delhi.

In the meeting of the state cabinet, which Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presided over at

Dharamshala, necessary approvals were conveyed to the state’s health department.

“The introduction of robotic surgery will enable advanced surgical services in urology, general surgery, gynaecology, cardiothoracic surgery, and gastro surgery, enhancing the quality of care for the people of Kangra and Shimla districts and nearby districts,” said Chief Minister.

Robotic surgery offers numerous benefits, including increased precision and accuracy, faster recovery

times, and reduced risk of infection due to minimally invasive techniques.

The Cabinet approved an amendment to the previous order of the forest department, allowing the extraction of berberis roots (Kashmal) with a cut-off date of 15th February, 2025. Additionally, forest produce extracted from open spaces prior to January 4, 2025, will be permitted for transportation until 15th February, 2025, in accordance with the provisions of the HP Forest Produce Transit (Land Routes) Rules, 2013.

The Cabinet sanctioned the procurement of 24 air-conditioned super luxury buses for HRTC to enhance services for passengers.

The cabinet approved a pilot study on cannabis cultivation to be jointly undertaken by Chaudhary

Sarwan Kumar Krishi Vishvavidyalaya, Palampur, district Kangra and Dr. Y.S. Parmar University of Horticulture, Nauni, district Solan.

The study will evaluate and recommend the future roadmap in this matter.

The government has already taken the decision to allow cultivation of the cannabis for industrial and pharmaceutical purposes after detailed modalities are framed.

The Cabinet decided to extend the special relief package introduced for disaster-affected families in 2023 to those impacted by the fire incident in Tandi Village in Kullu district.

All 17 houses in the village, all built in kathkuni style, were reduced to ashes in a devastating fire early morning of January 1.

The cabinet approved a proposal to rename government college Seema district Shimla as Raja

Virbhadra Singh Government College Seema, GGSSS, Sports Hostel (Girls) Jubbal as Ram Lal Thakur GGSSS,

Sports Hostel (Girls), Jubbal in Shimla district and Government College Khad after Mohan Lal Dutt.