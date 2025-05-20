Himachal Cabinet clears ‘Pashu Mitra’ policy, to recruit 1000 multi-task workers

Shimla: Opening new job opportunities in the animal husbandry sector, the Himachal Pradesh government approved the “Pashu Mitra” proposal, planning to recruit 1000 multi-task workers to provide better animal health care infrastructure, thereby strengthening the rural economy of the state.

It also approved filling up of 100 posts of Junior Office Assistant (Library) in the Education department to ensure smooth functioning of the school libraries.

Additionally, it approved the creation of 10 posts of Senior Assistant and 15 posts of Junior Office Assistant (IT) in the Revenue Department.

The Cabinet also gave its nod to fill five posts of various categories in the H.P. State Transport Appellate Tribunal, Hamirpur.

It decided to fill up five posts of Ayurvedic Pharmacy Officer on a batch-wise basis in the Ayush department.

The Cabinet decided to enhance the fodder grant for Gauvansh kept in Gausadans across the state from Rs 700 per cattle per month to Rs 1200.

The monthly honorarium of Operation Theatre Assistants was also approved from Rs. 17,820 to Rs. 25,000 and for Radiographers and X-Ray Technicians from Rs. 13,100 to Rs. 25,000.

It approved Mukhya Mantri Green Adoption Yojna for plantations on degraded forest lands by private entrepreneurs under CSR to increase the actual forest areas in the State.

Importantly , the okied amendments to the Himachal Pradesh Town and Country Planning Rules, 2014 to restrict the construction of buildings on the valley side in Municipal Corporation, Shimla. As per the new provision, such constructions must be at least one meter below road level, aiming to preserve the valley’s aesthetic appeal for visitors.

To bring the adjoining forest area of Mata Tara Devi Temple in Shimla district under the green area of the Shimla Development Plan to ensure sustainable development in the region, the cabinet also granted its approval.

It also gave its approval for framing comprehensive guidelines on hiring e-taxis under Rajiv Gandhi Swarojgar Start-Up Yojna-2023.

The Cabinet put its seal to merge the design wing with the civil wing in the H.P. Public Works Department to streamline the department’s functioning and improve operational efficiency.