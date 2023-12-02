Himachal Cabinet clears 30% quota for women police constables

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Cabinet, in a meeting held here on Friday decided to provide 30 percent women reservation to the post of constable in the department of Police and revised approval for filling up of 1,226 posts of constable. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presided over the meeting.



The Cabinet approved to insert some more provisions in the ‘Mukhya Mantri Sukh Aashrya Yojana’ to benefit orphans and vulnerable sections of society. Under the new provisions, every orphan of the state would be entitled to receive Rs 4,000 per month as pocket money till the age of 27 years. Furthermore, it was also decided to offer a one time marriage grant of Rs 2 lakh to those orphans who have left the child care institutions earlier and are getting married after the launch of the scheme. It also gave its nod to the detailed project report (DPR) worth Rs 486.47 crore to provide reliable and quality power, benefitting villages of the border area from ‘Pooh to Kaza.’ It also approved a DPR worth Rs 6.49 crore for enhancing electrical infrastructure in 32 villages of border areas of Kinnaur district and Spiti Block of Lahaul-Spiti district.

The Cabinet approved to fill up 40 posts of agriculture development officers in the Agriculture Department, 10 posts of havildar instructors in the department of Home Guards and Civil Defence.

Furthermore, it was also decided to fill up two posts of Assistant Professor in the department of Nephrology at Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialties at Chamiyana in Shimla, one post of Assistant Professor in the department of Orthopedics at IGMC, Shimla and one post of Assistant Professor in the department of ENT at

SLBSGMC, Nerchowk, district Mandi.