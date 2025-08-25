Himachal BJP chief says party will form govt with two-third majority after 2027 state polls

Una (HP): The BJP will form the government in Himachal Pradesh with two-third majority after the state polls in 2027 as people are “fed up” with the “misrule” of the Congress government, state BJP chief Rajiv Bindal said.

Chairing an organisational workshop at the district BJP office here on Sunday evening, Bindal said, "We will take all the party workers and leaders along and form the government in Himachal Pradesh with a two-third majority in 2027."

“People of the state are fed up with Congress’ misgovernance,” he added, according to a statement issued on Monday.

Bindal also took a pledge to achieve the party’s goal of a developed India by 2047 and to overthrow the “corrupt” Congress government in 2027.

BJP’s national vice-president Saudan Singh, state in-charge Shrikant Sharma, co-in-charge Sanjay Tandon, leader of opposition Jai Ram Thakur, former Union minister Anurag Thakur, general secretary (organisation) Siddharthan and Rajya Sabha MP Sikandar Kumar were present at the workshop, among others.

Anurag Thakur said the Congress, which came to power in 2022 by “cheating” the general public with false guarantees, has proven to be a “disaster” when it came to governance.

“The Congress promoted nepotism in Himachal Pradesh. Thousands of educational, health, revenue and other institutions have been closed during its rule,” the Hamirpur MP claimed.

Jai Ram Thakur called upon the party workers to gear up for the upcoming panchayat and municipal elections to ensure victory for the BJP candidates.

He also urged the BJP workers to strengthen the party organisation while upholding the spirit of nation first.

BJP’s state media in-charge Randhir Sharma said the party will run a ‘Seva Pakhwada’ campaign from September 17 to October 2 with state general secretary Sanjeev Katwal as its convenor.

“The RSS centenary in October will be celebrated all over the country. At the state level, the celebrations will be overseen by Bihari Lal Sharma as the coordinator,” he said.

Sanjay Tandon gave detailed information to the party workers about social media, while Saudan Singh concluded the workshop by taking questions from the participants in the closing session.

All the newly-appointed state officials, organisational district chiefs and block presidents attended the workshop.