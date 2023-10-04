Himachal becomes the first state to enact a law for orphan children

SHIMLA: In a pioneering move, the first of its kind in the country, the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on Tuesday formally launched the “Mukhyamantri Sukh Ashraya Yojana” –a scheme aimed to provide comprehensive support to orphans, specially-abled children, destitute women, and elderly individuals in the State.



Unfolding the initiative at an impressive function, held at Shimla’s Ridge, Sukhu said that a thought always came to his mind as to how to serve the most vulnerable section of society and those who really needed to be taken care of and looked after by the Government. Despite facing financial challenges and the recent disaster that struck Himachal Pradesh, the state government started this scheme and launched it formally, he said on Tuesday.

Sukhu distributed financial benefits worth Rs 4.68 crore to eligible children which includes Rs 15.52 lakh for fees and other hostel expenses, along with Rs 11.52 lakh as monthly expenses benefiting 48 orphaned children for pursuing higher education. Apart from this, Rs 7.02 lakh for fees and Rs 4.08 lakh for monthly expenses were also distributed to 17 orphaned children enrolled in few professional courses.