Himachal Assembly: Oppn seeks discussion on calamities on opening day of Monsoon Session

Shimla: On the opening day of the 12-day Monsoon Session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, the Opposition BJP sought a discussion on natural calamities, setting aside the day’s business and granting sufficient time for a detailed discussion on the losses, including deaths, devastation, and relief measures undertaken by the government.

The motion for deferring the House’s business to discuss an important issue was opposed by the ruling party, which had also tabled a motion under a different rule to draw the attention of the House to the situation arising out of the recent (even ongoing) natural calamities in the state.

Leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur, however, pointed out that his constituency, Seraj, has particularly suffered massive destruction due to cloud bursts, flash floods, and torrential rains, even as other parts of the state are experiencing human and property losses.

“There is an urgent need to discuss the situation and ensure that relief and rehabilitation measures are stepped up,” he said

Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania later allowed the discussion on the issue under Rule 67, asking the members to participate in the debate.

Initiating the debate under Rule 67, Jairam Thakur charged the government with adopting a casual approach in dealing with the crisis. He further alleged that a policy of “pick and choose” had been followed in allocating funds and distributing relief materials in the Seraj Assembly constituency.

According to him, government agencies routed relief supplies through select party leaders to extend undue benefit to Congress workers.

“As many as 31 people lost their lives during the flash floods in the Seraj area, and an estimated loss of Rs 1000 to property had occurred after cloudbursts on June 30; the Rs two crore sanctioned by the state government was only inadequate, but massive damages had left hundreds of people without food, drinking water, shelter, or medical facilities, and a large population was struck due to the snapping of road links.” Said Thakur.

He also criticized the state government for registering an FIR against BJP workers for protesting to seek relief and rehabilitation and a move to transfer, Horticulture College from Thunag.

Responding to the charges, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said he had acted promptly and had himself reached out to the affected families even when most roads and communication were disrupted due to landslides and floods.

“I flew in the helicopter the very next day and met the people to understand the gravity of the situation. The relief and rehabilitation measures were taken up immediately,” he said

He said the affected families of Seraj were given Rs 3 crore from the state relief funds, and more funds have been demanded from the Central government under a special relief package.

Sukhu said he had given instructions to the Deputy Commissioner and other officials to keep the leader of the opposition, who is also a local MLA, updated on the relief and also follow his advice.

Refuting the allegation of discrimination against flood-affected people in Seraj, Sukhu said Deputy Commissioners and PWD engineers have been specifically directed to ensure the supply of machinery and food material without delay.

He sought the help of the leader of the opposition and the BJP leaders to get help from the Centre and also seek relaxations in granting forest land to the affected families to build their houses.

Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri also lashed out at BJP MLAs for allegedly politicising the relief rehabilitation efforts of the state government.