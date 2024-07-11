Himachal: Ahead of apple season, govt reaffirms stand on ‘standard’ apple boxes

Shimla: Battered by harsh weather, dry spells, and climate changes, the apple crop in the orchards of Himachal Pradesh is all set to hit the markets. However, the apple growers in the hill state are keeping their fingers crossed, anxious about how the market will respond in the coming days.



“Each apple box counts for us as it involves sweat and cost to market the delicious apples. But, much depends on market forces, commission agents, and bulk buyers who only care about profits,” says Nand Kishore Aukta, an orchardist in Kotkhai, the state’s rich apple belt.

Unlike in earlier years, the state government appears prepared to address some urgent market-related issues, particularly the regulatory mechanism based on the decision regarding the use of universal cartons.

“We are hoping for favorable prices and robust market demand. Apples will not be allowed to be sold on a box basis but by weight. Those who defy the standard marketing norms will be dealt with according to the law,” says Horticulture minister Jagat Singh Negi. Extensive discussions have been held with farmers’ bodies and other stakeholders to ensure that apple producers are not exploited or robbed of their valuable produce.

Negi says the new regulation mandates that apples, whether sold within the state or outside, must be packaged in universal cartons. This step aims to standardise the packaging process and improve the overall quality and marketability of apples from Himachal Pradesh.

Outlining the steps, Negi said sub-divisional level officers will be empowered to deal with those who use telescopic cartons. Growers will have the flexibility to pack apples weighing less than 20 kg in any type of carton. “We have been holding direct dialogues with the farmers to convince them that the new measures are actually aimed at their benefit. They should support the government,” he adds.

The government has taken steps to empower the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) to handle issues related to defaulting brokers more effectively.

What is happening now is also related to the role of local orchardists who have become commission agents. They offer higher rates to the growers but eventually default, or they themselves get duped by the market forces outside the state, mainly the bulk buyers.

Nevertheless, the apple growers want roads to be kept open during the monsoon and additional machinery ready to clear landslides and blockades during apple transportation.

“Once the harvesting starts, the biggest challenge growers face is the disruption of roads. Sometimes loaded trucks and apple boxes start rotting midway due to landslides and damage to the link roads,” alleges Prem Prakash of Chopal.

The apple economy in the state is worth Rs 5,500 crore, but due to climatic factors, failure of snow, and untimely rains or drought, the produce is significantly impacted, affecting the plants and fruits alike.

Recent reports suggest that a fungal disease in apple plants has also started causing concern among growers. Y S Parmar Horticulture University teams have begun studying its impact on the quality of produce and productivity.