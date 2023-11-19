Himachal: After HC nudge, Kangra Police files FIR on Nishant Sharma’s complaint

SHIMLA: Within hours after Himachal Pradesh High Court orders, Kangra district police on Thursday registered an FIR at McLeodganj Police Station against two unknown people on the basis of a complaint filed by a Palampur based Businessman Nishant Sharma.



The FIR was filed against two unknown persons under sections 341, 504 and 506 of the IPC, the police confirmed.

The High Court on November 10 had taken suo motu cognizance of Nishant Sharma’s complaint and had asked the state government to file the status report in the matter.

On Thursday, Superintendent of Police Kangra and SP Shimla had filed a status report.

During the hearing, a division bench comprising Chief Justice M S Ramachandra Rao and Justice Jyotsana Rewal Dua directed the Kangra police to file FIR on the basis of Sharma’s complaint. The High Court also appointed senior advocate Neeraj Gupta to represent the complainant businessman Nishant Sharma.

Advocate General of Himachal government Anoop Rattan said that the next hearing of the case will be held on November 22.

The court also asked for providing police protection to Nishant Sharma.

Meanwhile Himachal Pradesh police has issued a clarification asking the general public to be wary of unverified information on social media platforms.

“This pertains to some Social Media rumours circulating against the DGP (Sanjay Kundu) with regard to Criminal Writ Petition No.14 of 2023,” it said.

The police clarified that the DGP is neither a party nor a respondent in either his private or official capacity.

“He (DGP) was never summoned by the High Court and no adverse order has been passed against him whatsoever,” police said.

Earlier, the DGP had lodged an FIR against the businessman at Chhota Shimla police station on November 4.