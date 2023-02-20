Himachal: Adani Group-truckers resolve freight dispute; strike ends

Shimla: The prolonged crisis between the cement giant—Adanis and truck unions finally found an end on Monday after two sides agreed to a new formula for the freight charges to be paid for the transportation of cement from two mega cement plants of the company.



More than 6,000 trucks were off the road for 67 days after the company shut down its operations and refused to pay a hike on the freight demanded by the truck unions.

However, this morning Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu announced that a consensus has been reached on freight rates during the talks held in his presence.

Representatives of the cement factories at Darlaghat and Barmana besides officials of the Adani Group were present when Sukhu informed the media persons about the deadlock having ended.

He said that the Adani company has agreed to pay Rs 10.30 per km per ton freight for a single actus truck and Rs 9.30 per km for a double axle.

The Chief Minister said that he has spoken to the CEO of Adani Group and he has agreed on the freight.

The old formula on the freight will continue to be applicable for the annual increase in freight.

He congratulated the truck operators, administration and Adani Group for resolving the dispute. The rest of the demands of the truck operators will be resolved at the DC level.