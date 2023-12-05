Himachal: 6 killed in accident, CM Sukhu expresses grief

SHIMLA: Six people were killed and as many sustained injuries when their vehicle fell into a gorge near Sunni in Shimla district on Monday morning, police said. The mishap took place at Kudharghat, about 35 km from here, when the driver of the ill-fated pickup truck lost control of the vehicle, police said.

Of the 12 occupants, nine were from Kolgam in Jammu and Kashmir, working as labourers in Himachal Pradesh. They were on their way to Mandi from Sunni, police said.

Those injured are undergoing treatment at the Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital (IGMCH), police said.

A case has been registered and investigations are on, he added.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed grief over the deaths and directed the district authorities to provide immediate relief to the next of kin of the deceased and the best possible treatment to the injured.