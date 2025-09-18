Himachal: 136% excess rains in Sept

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh, reeling under a relentless spell of monsoon fury, has witnessed an alarming 136 per cent excess rainfall this month alone—up to September 17. The deluge has left the state devastated, claiming 417 lives so far.

Hours before Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu left for Delhi on his proposed private foreign trip beginning on September 18, Sukhu held a high-level meeting with top officials and DCs to review the situation arising out of heavy rains and landslides in the past 48 hours.

He expressed deep concern over the loss of lives and properties and directed all the concerned officers to take prompt action to ensure the safety and well-being of the affected people.

Sukhu was informed that during the last two days, five persons have lost their lives, three in Nihari and two near Pandoh Mohal Suma of Sadar Sub-Division of Mandi district, while two persons were missing.

Providing details, the Chief Minister said so far in the month of September, the state has witnessed 136 per cent excess rainfall. Nearly 45 per cent additional rainfall was recorded during the entire monsoon season so far. This is one of the alarming factors making the state suffer massive damage to physical infrastructure and public and private properties

This monsoon, Himachal Pradesh has suffered a loss of 417 lives, with 45 still missing. Besides this, a loss of Rs. 4,582 crore has been recorded due to the heavy rains, cloudbursts, and landslides. As many as 15,022 structural damages were reported, including 1,502 fully damaged houses, 6,467 partially damaged houses, 6,316 damaged cowsheds, and 594 damaged shops during the rainy season, said the chief minister.

Sukhu directed all the Deputy Commissioners to stay vigilant and personally visit the affected areas as a priority to oversee relief and rescue operations. He instructed the officers of the PWD Department to restore road connectivity at the earliest, particularly in apple-growing areas of the state, to ensure that the produce of the fruit growers reaches the markets in time and they do not have to face financial losses.

He passed the orders for restoring electricity, water supply schemes, and other essential supplies in the affected areas on priority. The HPMC was told to deploy additional vehicles for the transportation of apples from their collection centres.

The Chief Minister said that the safety of the people of the state remains top priority for the state government. Under the Special Relief Package, the state government will be providing Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 as rent in urban and rural areas, respectively, for those who were rendered homeless during the disaster.