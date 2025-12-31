HIM MSME Fest–2026 CEO interaction: Strategic dialogue for investments

Shimla: Three-day first-ever HIM MSME Fest 2026 is all set to begin on January 3 to provide a platform to leading small and micro entrepreneurs, along with start-up leaders, to hard-sell their products and seek global exposure for marketing and tie-ups for their growth.

A meeting was presided over by Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar Gupta on Tuesday to review progress on the forthcoming event, which will be held at Shimla’s Ridge and also the Peterhoff hotel, offering a wide range of interactions and dialogue on several areas of boosting the state’s development and empowering women entrepreneurs; for them, a special session has also been planned on day two of the event.

The Chief Secretary said a major highlight of HIM MSME Fest-2026 is the Department of Industries organising a “CEO Interaction—Strategic Leadership Dialogue for Investment & Industrial Growth” on January 4, 2026.

“This high-level dialogue will be held in the distinguished presence of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu,” he added.

Gupta stated this exclusive, closed-door leadership dialogue would bring together eminent Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), Managing Directors, Promoters, and Industry Leaders from priority and emerging sectors—Pharmaceuticals, Green Mobility, Food Processing, Dairy, Data Centres, and Defence—both from India and abroad.

Conceptualised as a structured Business-to-Government (B2G) forum, it aims to foster meaningful discussions on investment opportunities, policy incentives, regulatory reforms, and long-term industrial growth prospects in the state.

This initiative reflects the state government’s commitment to collaborative governance and positioning Himachal Pradesh as a future-ready, sustainable state.