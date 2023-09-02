Hill school Principal held in student suicide case

Darjeeling: Gajendra Gurung (43 years,) the principal of Chaitanya Public School, Rajbari, Darjeeling was arrested and produced at the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Darjeeling based on a complaint lodged by the family members of a Class 9 student who allegedly hung himself, succumbing to pressure from the school for not being able to sell raffle tickets. Gurung was sent to Judicial custody till 15 September.



“The Court rejected bail prayer of Gajendra Gurung and sent him to judicial custody till 15 September” stated Pankaj Prasad, Assistant Public Prosecutor, He has been charged under Section 305 (Abetment of suicide of child or insane person.) The complaint lodged at the Darjeeling Sadar police station on Thursday night by the elder brother of the deceased stated that his brother, a student of Chaitanya Public School was pressurized from his school to collect money by selling raffle tickets.

He was not able to do the needful and submit the total amount to the principal. Out of 3 raffle sheets he managed to sell 2 amounting to Rs. 800. He was pressured, humiliated and sent back home several times.

He could not take it anymore so he took his own life, claimed the complaint.

The deceased had confided about this to his elder brother, the complainant. On returning home on September 1 from school, he had entered his room. Later his father found him hanging from the beam of the ceiling with the raffle sheet on his bed.

Friday saw the relatives and neighbours of the deceased protesting against the Principal in the court premises at the time of production of the accused.

Meanwhile, the school teachers claimed that the raffle sheet collection was for August 15. They claimed that the deceased used to be absent from school frequently and was absent for three days this week.

“There should be a thorough probe. He was in good spirits when he had left for home from school and even had taught dancing to other boys for the upcoming teacher’s day programme. He could have problems with a strict family member or might have had some issues with friends. All this needs to be investigated,” stated a teacher of the school.

“Students go to school to study, not to sell raffle sheets. This is a malpractice that plagues many Hill schools. This has to be immediately stopped, else we will launch widespread protests against this,” warned Biswa Chettri of All India Gorkha Students Federation.