‘Hike in MSP for rabi crops will change farmers’ lives for the better’

lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday lauded the Union government for increasing the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for six rabi crops, including wheat, saying the decision will bring positive change

in farmers’ lives.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved price hikes for six rabi crops, with increases ranging from Rs 130 to Rs 300 per quintal for the 2025-26 marketing season beginning April 2025.

Adityanath, in a post on X, said the Prime Minister has constantly dedicated himself to the welfare of farmers.

“The decision taken by the Union Cabinet today to increase the MSP of rabi crops wheat, barley, gram, lentil, rapeseed and mustard for the rabi marketing season 2025-26 is highly commendable,” he said.