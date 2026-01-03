Hijab row: If anyone dares to touch Muslim women with ill intent, I will cut off his hand, says AIMIM leader

Jalna: AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel has said he would cut off the hand of any individual who dares to touch Muslim women with ill intent amid a row over a comment made by a Uttar Pradesh minister after Bihar CM Nitish Kumar pulled down hijab from a woman's face.

Addressing a rally in Jalna city in Maharashtra on Friday, Jaleel alleged the "so-called secular parties" favour goons and criminal elements, but hesitate to support Muslims.

He targeted Nitish Kumar over the Hijab controversy.

"A minister from Uttar Pradesh had made an objectionable remark. If anyone dares to touch a Muslim sister with ill intent, I will cut his hand," the former Aurangabad MP said.

Uttar Pradesh minister Sanjay Nishad had kicked up a row over the Hijab controversy involving Nitish Kumar, saying, "What would have happened if he touched her somewhere else?"

The Nishad Party chief later clarified that the comment was twisted and misinterpreted.

Jaleel campaigned for 17 candidates of AIMIM in the fray for the January 15 municipal corporation elections.

"Secular parties often brand AIMIM as a communal and untouchable party, whereas in reality, they themselves are the most communal and do not want Muslims to emerge as leaders.

"They have no hesitation in favouring goons and criminal elements, but they hesitate to stand with Muslims or give proper representation to the Muslim community," he alleged.

Jaleel also mocked Maharashtra Social Justice Minister and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat's demand to freeze AIMIM's 'kite' election symbol, citing the coincidence of the civic polls with the Makar Sankranti festival.

In a lighter vein, the AIMIM leader appealed to Shiv Sena and BJP leaders not to wear "watches" for the next month, a remark aimed at the 'Clock' symbol of their Mahayuti partner, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).