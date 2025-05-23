Highway collapse sparks political row in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: A political row has erupted in Kerala following the recent collapse of a portion of National Highway-66 in Malappuram and damage to some other sections during heavy rains, with rival parties on Thursday launching a political fight over the incident.

Ruling CPI(M) leader and State Public Works Department (PWD) Minister PA Muhammed Riyas on Thursday accused the opposition Congress-led UDF of using the incident as “a golden opportunity” to attack the government and undermine the major infrastructure project.

Responding sharply, Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan said the state government had done little other than take credit for a national highway built by the central government.

Taking a swipe at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Minister Riyas, the Congress leader said, “Those who once took credit and put up flex boards are now nowhere

to be seen.”