‘Highly qualified Haryana youth forced to become peons due to unemployment’

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said rampant unemployment in state is forcing BA, B.Ed and MA pass youth to apply for the job of peon, gardener and watchman, and a crowd of youth gathered to work as labourers in war zone Israel.

He said the youth of the state have become so desperate that they are forced to do even temporary job of peon.

Reacting to the issue of 7,616 youth applying for the recruitment for 13 posts of peon in Jhajjar, Hooda noted that most of these youth were highly qualified.

Hooda said such news repeatedly confirms that Haryana is number one in unemployment, and that the BJP government has no solution for this.

“BJP has pushed the Haryana youth on the path of unemployment, crime, drugs and Dunki. The remaining highly qualified youth have been made to stand in line to become peons and chowkidars by this government,” he stated.

“Just a few days ago, 5,700 youth applied for 13 posts of peons and chowkidars in Sirsa court. For this recruitment which requires 8th pass qualification, youth with degrees up to BA, BTech, BCom, B Pharmacy, BCA, MA, MBA, MSc, MCom, MCA and MPhil had also applied,” he noted with concern.

Hooda said the Congress had made Haryana the state providing maximum employment in the country, but BJP has made it the number one state in unemployment.

“Due to unemployment, graduate, post graduate, MPhil, PhD qualified youth are ready to do menial jobs like sweeper, peon and

chowkidar in private companies, court and Kaushal Rojgar Nigam. 39,990 graduates and 6112 post-graduates applied for the sweeper posts in Kaushal Nigam. 1,17,144 12th pass youth also wish to do this temporary job. In total, 3.95 lakh youth stood in queue for the sweeper job,” he said, exposing the depressing state of affairs in the state.

Hooda said the same situation was earlier seen in the recruitment of 6 peon posts in Panipat Court, but 10,000 youth who applied for it, which included BA, MA, MPhil, PhD, BTech and MTech pass youth.